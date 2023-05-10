Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1,180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,665,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 143,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,053,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.22. The stock had a trading volume of 837,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,697. The company has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.