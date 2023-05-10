Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of BR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 209,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,844. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

