Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $24.27

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.