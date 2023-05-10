Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Target Price at $6.00

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

