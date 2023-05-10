Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Target Price at $6.00

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.07.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
