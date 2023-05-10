Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $28.18

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,332,239.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at $176,332,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,833 in the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading

JFrog Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

