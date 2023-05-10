Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $28.18

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,332,239.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at $176,332,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,833 in the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

