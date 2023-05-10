Brokerages Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT at $5.30

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 74.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 302,702 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $680.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

