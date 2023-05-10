Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.45

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 13031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.01.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

