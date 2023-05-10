Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($1.05). The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter.

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, Director William John Cox purchased 2,800 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,796.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

