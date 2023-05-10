Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,988.64

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,988.64 ($37.71) and traded as high as GBX 3,181 ($40.14). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,173 ($40.04), with a volume of 408,484 shares changing hands.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($41.01) to GBX 3,375 ($42.59) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.70) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.61) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,955.83 ($37.30).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,067.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,993.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,249.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 45.40 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,468.09%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.88), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($185,953.54). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 42,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,071 ($38.75), for a total value of £1,309,351.56 ($1,652,178.62). In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,898 shares of company stock worth $249,954,592. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

