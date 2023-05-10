BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $16.95 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,945,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 671,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

