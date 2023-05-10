BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $9.90 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,000. Dollar Tree makes up 1.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,122,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

DLTR traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $152.56. The company had a trading volume of 326,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

