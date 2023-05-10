BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.