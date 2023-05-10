Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

CBT stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 272.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

