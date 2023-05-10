Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cactus updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WHD traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.42. 110,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,918,000 after purchasing an additional 198,831 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

