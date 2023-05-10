Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Cadre updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cadre Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 38,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

