Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,212. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.42 and a 52 week high of 18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

