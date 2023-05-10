California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 677,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 222,983 shares.The stock last traded at $56.12 and had previously closed at $57.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.