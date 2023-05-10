Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 276.5% in April

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 276.5% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Capgemini Trading Up 1.1 %

CGEMY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. 97,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Capgemini has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

