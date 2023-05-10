Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5395 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Shares of Capitec Bank stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081. Capitec Bank has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facilities, and credit cards. It operates through the following business segments: Retail bank, Business bank, and Insurance.

