Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5395 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Capitec Bank Price Performance
Shares of Capitec Bank stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081. Capitec Bank has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.
About Capitec Bank
