Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carbon Streaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Shares of OFSTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 10,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,347. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -69.55.

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

