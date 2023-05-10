Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 3,854 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

USMV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,837 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

