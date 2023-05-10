Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 8,343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,719 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 564,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 545,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VPL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 268,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

