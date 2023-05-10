Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 861,574 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

