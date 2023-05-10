Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 775,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,458. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

