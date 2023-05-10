Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VSS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,663. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

