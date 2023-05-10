Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.18. 4,272,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,831. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

