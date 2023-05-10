Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. 303,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,961. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

