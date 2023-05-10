Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 8,535,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,429,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

