Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,113 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 1,000,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,666. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.