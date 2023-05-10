Castle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE NUE traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.13. 878,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

