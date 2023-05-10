Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $323.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,326,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,775,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

