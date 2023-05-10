CB Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

CBFV traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

