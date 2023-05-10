CEEK VR Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $53.80 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025244 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,665.07 or 1.00008612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06635679 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,909,172.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

