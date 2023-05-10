Celer Network Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $139.56 million and $9.60 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

