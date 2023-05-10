Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock traded up $23.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,660. Celsius has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $130.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Celsius by 127.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

