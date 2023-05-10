Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELHGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock traded up $23.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,660. Celsius has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $130.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Celsius by 127.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Earnings History for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

