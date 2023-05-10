Central Pattana Public (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Trading Up 2.4%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08.

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

