Central Pattana Public (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Trading Up 2.4%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.
Central Pattana Public Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08.
Central Pattana Public Company Profile
Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Pattana Public (CPNNF)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Pattana Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pattana Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.