CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 53.7% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 5,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.59. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

