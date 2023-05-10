Chardan Capital Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.24). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.