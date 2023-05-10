Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.35. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.