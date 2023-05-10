Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. 5,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
