Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. 5,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

