Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 108,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.17. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,185,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
- 3 Attractive Mid-Cap Tech Stocks Getting Set to Report
- Is Paypal Buyable On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Airbnb Stock, a Look Ahead and What The Post-Earnings Dip Means
- Darden Expects Ruth’s Chris Acquisition To Boost EPS
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.