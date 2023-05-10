Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 108,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.17. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $87,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,953.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $87,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,578 shares of company stock worth $16,246,924. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,185,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.