Christopher Dold Sells 3,341 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.98.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

