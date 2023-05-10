Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $8.41. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 8,080 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZWI. Hovde Group cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

