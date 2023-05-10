Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $8.41. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 8,080 shares.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZWI. Hovde Group cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
