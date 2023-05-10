City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:CIO opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in City Office REIT by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in City Office REIT by 165.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.