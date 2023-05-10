Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Raises Dividend to GBX 64 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,045 ($38.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £932.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,068.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,440 ($30.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,735 ($47.13).

Insider Transactions at Clarkson

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.93), for a total value of £33,564.80 ($42,353.06). Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarkson Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,740 ($47.19) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

