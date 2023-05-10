ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Stock Performance

CLRO stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 81.56%.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

