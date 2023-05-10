Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.81) to GBX 2,500 ($31.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.76) to GBX 2,600 ($32.81) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.56) to GBX 2,545 ($32.11) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.39) to GBX 2,350 ($29.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.76) to GBX 2,125 ($26.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 2,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $31.84.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

