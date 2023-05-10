Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Shares Down 0.3%

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.82 and last traded at $150.82. Approximately 1,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.20.

Coherent Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVIP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Coherent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Coherent by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,917,000. Skaana Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coherent by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherent by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

About Coherent

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

