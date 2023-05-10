Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Sells $460,859.43 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

CL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 5,094,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.