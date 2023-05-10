Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 0.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. 2,761,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.